Prudential Financial Inc. Has $998,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,834,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in eXp World by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 2.44. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -142.86%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,783,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,877,320. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,750. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

