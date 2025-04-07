Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Certara by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 175,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 46,880 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Certara Trading Down 2.4 %
CERT opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $19.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
