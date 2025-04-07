Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 53,300 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $43,467.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

