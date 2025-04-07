Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 57,887 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,887 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NU by 105.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after buying an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in NU by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 21,110,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in NU by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,044,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

