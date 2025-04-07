Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 60,390 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,390 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,859,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after buying an additional 675,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $22,192,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDYN opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 343.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,282.94. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,979.08. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock worth $376,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

