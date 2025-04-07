Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cohu by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cohu by 331.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

