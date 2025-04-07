Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Sells $6,602,115.86 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DGX opened at $164.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partners raised Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 625.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

