Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Karthik Kuppusamy Sells 2,555 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $434,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,750. This represents a 19.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE DGX opened at $164.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

