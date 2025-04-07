Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Rambus by 554.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 927.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 40.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Rambus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,047,718.49. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,952 shares of company stock worth $5,501,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

