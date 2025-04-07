Renishaw (LON:RSW) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,185 ($28.16) and last traded at GBX 2,205 ($28.42), with a volume of 39543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,319.96 ($29.90).

Renishaw Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,990.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,218.72. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renishaw

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

