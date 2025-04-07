RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,425 ($31.26) and last traded at GBX 2,482.53 ($32.00), with a volume of 160990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,625 ($33.84).

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,454.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,322.69.

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of €1.20 ($1.32) per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.60. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,985 ($38.48), for a total transaction of £111,639 ($143,901.78). Insiders sold 18,802 shares of company stock worth $58,937,810 over the last ninety days. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

