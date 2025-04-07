RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,672.20 ($21.55) and last traded at GBX 1,707.47 ($22.01), with a volume of 2027166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,796 ($23.15).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,926.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,907.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a net margin of 162.20% and a return on equity of 4.70%.
RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).
