RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,672.20 ($21.55) and last traded at GBX 1,707.47 ($22.01), with a volume of 2027166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,796 ($23.15).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,926.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,907.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a net margin of 162.20% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

