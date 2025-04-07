Savills (LON:SVS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 858.89 ($11.07) and last traded at GBX 867 ($11.18), with a volume of 17053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 906 ($11.68).

Savills Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,016.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,058.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62.

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Savills had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Savills plc will post 76.1455526 EPS for the current year.

Savills Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Savills

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.10 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Savills’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

In related news, insider John Waters purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,567.67). 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Savills

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

