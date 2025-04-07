Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,089,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $206.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

