Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $46.61 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

