Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $133.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average of $142.82.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

