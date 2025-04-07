Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,343,887 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of AMX opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

