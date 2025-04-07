Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,531,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,572,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $926,879,000 after buying an additional 423,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,921,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,355,000 after buying an additional 76,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $352,572,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,980,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $177,700,000 after acquiring an additional 586,924 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

