Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Zai Lab worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,172,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,660,000 after buying an additional 1,312,115 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,505,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after buying an additional 984,041 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 841,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 237,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 69,740 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $31.77 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $208,449.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,046 shares in the company, valued at $17,085,290.94. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $479,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $472,537.44. The trade was a 50.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,143. Insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

