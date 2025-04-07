Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $210.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.08. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.89 and a twelve month high of $309.63.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.50.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

