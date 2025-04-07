Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,131 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

