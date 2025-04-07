Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.30 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Align Technology by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $153.51 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $331.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.45 and its 200-day moving average is $211.38.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

