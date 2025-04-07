Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $359.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

