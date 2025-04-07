Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.55 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,247,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $669,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,727,000 after acquiring an additional 239,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $78,192,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Stock Down 2.3 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

