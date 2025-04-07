Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of ATRenew worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ATRenew alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ATRenew by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 822,998 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,163,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,859 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ATRenew by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in ATRenew by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,399,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Stock Down 10.9 %

NYSE:RERE opened at $2.59 on Monday. ATRenew Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.