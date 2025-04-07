Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,709 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $25,710,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $6,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 2.5 %

COLM opened at $68.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

