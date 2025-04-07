Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.56 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after buying an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

