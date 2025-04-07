Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 213.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Glaukos by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Glaukos by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 37.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after buying an additional 98,109 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,380.18. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.91 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

