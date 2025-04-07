Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $2.64 Million in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of LTC Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 23,470.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 132.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

LTC Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LTC opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

