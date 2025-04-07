Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,548 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $50.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

