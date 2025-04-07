Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,089,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 529,483 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 528,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,458,000 after buying an additional 169,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,690,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $86,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,368.60. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

