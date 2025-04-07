Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in AAON by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.52 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average is $112.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

AAON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,580. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

