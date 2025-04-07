Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of SYRE opened at $12.79 on Monday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $770.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SYRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

