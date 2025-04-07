Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 114,115 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 774.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Weibo worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $8.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.12. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Weibo Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

