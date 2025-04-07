Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 146,403 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,403 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.40% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $316.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

