Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 49,415 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 610.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $8,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after buying an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,078.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

