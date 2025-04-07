Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 5,190 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 68.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,202.96. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $86.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.