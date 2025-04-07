Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,300,000 after buying an additional 401,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,124,000 after purchasing an additional 114,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $206,645,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $116.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.82. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.34.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.