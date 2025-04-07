Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NYSE BRO opened at $115.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

