Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,352 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after purchasing an additional 437,984 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,131,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,811,000 after buying an additional 298,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

