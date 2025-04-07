Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 145,475 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 436.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 262,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,133,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,235,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 65.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

