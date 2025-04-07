Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 174 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Kellanova by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 612,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after buying an additional 296,150 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $9,329,347.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,534,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,715,140.48. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,473,032 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.4 %

K stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

