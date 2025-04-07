Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 176 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Markel Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $254,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,721.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,417.65 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,868.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,739.97.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

