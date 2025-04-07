Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 415 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 14.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 281.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after buying an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $415.82 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.45 and a fifty-two week high of $458.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.25.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

