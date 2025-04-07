Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 567 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.92%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,516. The trade was a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487 over the last 90 days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

