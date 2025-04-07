Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 5,923 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 369,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 86,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 829,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

