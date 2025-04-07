Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 650 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 105,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,631,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.66. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

