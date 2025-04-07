Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 774 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $259,041,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,032,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,816,000 after purchasing an additional 308,234 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $143.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average is $158.36.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

