Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

