Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,513 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $52.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

